Photo 1469
Oh! What a Morning!! - Continued....
Such a gentle peaceful morning....
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
red
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
toronto skyline
