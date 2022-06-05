Previous
Callum is 19!!! by selkie
Photo 1489

My only grandson is now 19! How did that happen? Seems like yesterday that I was there for his birth and held him when he was minutes old. Can't do that anymore - now he could hold me!!
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Milanie ace
The light is so nice on his face! Happy Birthday to your grandson.
June 9th, 2022  
