Previous
Next
Trumpeter Swan by selkie
Photo 1499

Trumpeter Swan

This stately bird was walking on the ice of the pond. Look at the size of those feet! So glad these birds have been brought back from the edge of extinction.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact