Photo 1499
Trumpeter Swan
This stately bird was walking on the ice of the pond. Look at the size of those feet! So glad these birds have been brought back from the edge of extinction.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-2
Camera
ILCE-7CM2
Taken
13th March 2025 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swan
,
trumpeter
