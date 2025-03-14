Previous
Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon by selkie
Photo 1500

Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon

Up at 2 am to capture this rare event - the total lunar eclipse when the moon turns red. Totally worth it to miss two hours sleep to see this. Thankful that the skies were so clear!
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Patricia McPhail

@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
