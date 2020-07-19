Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 736
Fly on the Flower
Flower of the day with a bonus fly!
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
3966
photos
59
followers
67
following
201% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-3
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th July 2020 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
fly
