Stages of Queen Anne's Lace by selkie
Stages of Queen Anne's Lace

Lots of this beautiful plant growing along the lake side - it's just as pretty when the flower starts to fold into itself.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Patricia McPhail

@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and dof, I wish we had them here.
July 31st, 2020  
