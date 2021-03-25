Previous
Otherworld with Ducks by selkie
Photo 869

Otherworld with Ducks

The city went from being totally obscured to appearing in bits and pieces. The fog gave the city an eerie, otherworldly feel. The rising ducks gave it reality! And the rising sun gave it a golden glow.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
amyK ace
Magical image!
March 26th, 2021  
