Photo 869
Otherworld with Ducks
The city went from being totally obscured to appearing in bits and pieces. The fog gave the city an eerie, otherworldly feel. The rising ducks gave it reality! And the rising sun gave it a golden glow.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Photo Details
Tags
ducks
,
fog
,
sunrise
,
toronto
amyK
ace
Magical image!
March 26th, 2021
