Photo 1807
Leave me alone - or else!!!
It's that time of year when tempers start to fly - lots of energy going on here!
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
energy
,
swans
