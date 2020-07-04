Sign up
Blooming Clematis
I intentionally took a day off today from photographing the sunrise - so here is one of the blossoms on my clematis instead.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
purple
,
clematis
