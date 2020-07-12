Previous
The Sky Was On fire! by selkie
Photo 1880

The Sky Was On fire!

The rising sun gave the clouds the appearance of being on fire.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Patricia McPhail

@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Carole Sandford ace
Great silhouettes.
July 12th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured
July 12th, 2020  
