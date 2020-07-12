Sign up
Photo 1880
The Sky Was On fire!
The rising sun gave the clouds the appearance of being on fire.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
2
2
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
3950
photos
59
followers
66
following
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1877
727
1878
728
1322
1879
1880
729
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1X
Taken
12th July 2020 4:54am
Tags
fire
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
toronto skyline
Carole Sandford
ace
Great silhouettes.
July 12th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured
July 12th, 2020
