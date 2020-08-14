Previous
Expressive Clouds by selkie
Expressive Clouds

Breezy by the lake today but still warm - it's going to be hot again today! The clouds did not last - they are now all gone and the sky is clear!
14th August 2020

Patricia McPhail

selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
