Photo 1931
Mirror Image
It was unusually calm for a long time today!
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
mirror
,
trees
,
farlane lake
