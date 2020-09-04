Previous
Golden Glow by selkie
Photo 1930

Golden Glow

Just enough clouds to make the morning interesting.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
sarah ace
So gorgeous
September 4th, 2020  
