Photo 1940
Big Clouds
From a few days ago - still cloudy and rainy here. Going back up north tomorrow - hopefully it will be better!
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th September 2020 4:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
clouds
,
farlane lake
