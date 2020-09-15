Previous
Smoke Haze by selkie
Photo 1945

Smoke Haze

I didn't wait long enough for the sun to break through the smoke haze coming from the west so my morning pic is pretty bland.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Patricia McPhail

@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
