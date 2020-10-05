Previous
A Day Later in Sunshine! by selkie
Photo 1965

A Day Later in Sunshine!

This is the same place I took yesterday's pic but the 7 year old girl is not here any longer - she went home yesterday! How different it looks in sunshine. I also took a pic of this place in fog a few days ago.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Patricia McPhail

@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
