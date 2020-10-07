Sign up
Photo 1967
Great Day
Taken from the window of the school library where I volunteer, it looked like a fabulous day!
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
sunshine
