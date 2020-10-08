Previous
Almost Missed This by selkie
Photo 1968

Almost Missed This

I almost didn't go to the lake the morning as I thought it would be nothing but grey clouds - I was pleasantly surprised !
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
sheri
Now that's the way to wake up!
October 9th, 2020  
