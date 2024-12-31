Sign up
Photo 2190
Last Sunrise of 2024
After days of rain and cloudy skies it was lovely to see the sun break over the cloud bank on the horizon.
I've been away from posting here for a long while - going to try to do better in 2025 - happy new year everyoneQ
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
sunrise
