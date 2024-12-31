Previous
Last Sunrise of 2024 by selkie
Photo 2190

Last Sunrise of 2024

After days of rain and cloudy skies it was lovely to see the sun break over the cloud bank on the horizon.

I've been away from posting here for a long while - going to try to do better in 2025 - happy new year everyoneQ
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
