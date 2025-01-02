Sign up
Popcorn Bush
The snow shower we had this morning turned one of our grasses into a popcorn bush. Sadly, once the sun came out when the skies cleared, the 'popcorn' disappeared!
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
snow
,
grasses
