Previous
Popcorn Bush by selkie
Photo 2192

Popcorn Bush

The snow shower we had this morning turned one of our grasses into a popcorn bush. Sadly, once the sun came out when the skies cleared, the 'popcorn' disappeared!
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
600% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact