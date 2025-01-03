Sign up
Photo 2193
Sun on Day 3
Although there were lots of clouds in the sky the sun did a great job of making them interesting. The clouds have since disappeared and the day is clear and cold! Perfect winter weather!
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
clouds
,
sunrise
