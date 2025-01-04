Previous
A Favourite Movie by selkie
A Favourite Movie

Not my photo - no sun at sunrise and a celebration of life took priority today.
This evening I tackled the ironing that has been building in my sewing room. I enjoy ironing (I know - I'm a little weird!) I find it relaxing and it gives me an opportunity to watch movies (Larry was watching hockey and football - not my thing.) Tonight I chose the 1994 movie 'The Secret of the Roan Inish' -one of my all time favourite movies that I have seen multiple times - it still makes me cry! Twelve blouses and one dress all ready for the new year!!
