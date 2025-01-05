Previous
Frozen Tears by selkie
Photo 2195

Frozen Tears

Tried to go for a walk this afternoon - didn't last too long as the day had turned damp and cold. Did manage to get a few pictures - this one caught my eye....
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
601% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact