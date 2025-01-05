Sign up
Photo 2195
Frozen Tears
Tried to go for a walk this afternoon - didn't last too long as the day had turned damp and cold. Did manage to get a few pictures - this one caught my eye....
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CM2
Taken
5th January 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
