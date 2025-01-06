Previous
It's Ending... by selkie
It's Ending...

Like the Christmas decorations that will be coming down, this lovely bouquet that my brother and his wife sent us for the holidays is past its prime. There still is some beauty in the fading petals so it is hard to say goodbye.
