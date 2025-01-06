Sign up
Previous
Photo 2196
It's Ending...
Like the Christmas decorations that will be coming down, this lovely bouquet that my brother and his wife sent us for the holidays is past its prime. There still is some beauty in the fading petals so it is hard to say goodbye.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
0
0
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
4595
photos
34
followers
56
following
601% complete
View this month »
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CM2
Taken
6th January 2025 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
flowers
