Photo 2201
Winter Wonderland
Our first heavy snowstorm arrived last night and continued into the morning. So pretty!!
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CM2
Taken
9th February 2025 8:11am
Tags
snow
