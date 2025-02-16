Previous
Next
Baxter's Harbour, Nova Scotia by selkie
Photo 2203

Baxter's Harbour, Nova Scotia

Lots of ice build up in this quiet harbour. Not sure why part of the ice is yellow....
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact