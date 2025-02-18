Previous
Three Metre Waves

My granddaughter estimated that these waves at Hall's Harbour, Nova Scotia were three metres high. It was extremely windy and ice so getting closer was out of the question - I'll take her word - she's much more qualified than I!
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Patricia McPhail

I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
