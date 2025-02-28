Sign up
Photo 2208
The sun is back!!
The snow piles were still too high to get to the park but the trees and the snow provided a lovely frame to the sunrise.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CM2
Taken
28th February 2025 5:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
sunrise
