try not to fall by sennb
2 / 365

try not to fall

i spent 30 minutes trying to get the perfect floaty shot, and i still am not too happy with the results. i'll try again sometime later, when i've perfected my jump lol
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Senn B

@sennb
