Hello ladybug 🐞
Hello ladybug 🐞

It's hard not to notice the Jacaranda trees this time of year. Their colour could brighten a gloomy day. During my lunch walk, I stopped to take a selfie with one and noticed a lady bug on one of the flowers.
1st November 2024

Ana

@sepiaxconfetti
