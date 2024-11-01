Sign up
1 / 365
Hello ladybug 🐞
It's hard not to notice the Jacaranda trees this time of year. Their colour could brighten a gloomy day. During my lunch walk, I stopped to take a selfie with one and noticed a lady bug on one of the flowers.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
1st November 2024 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
spring
,
ladybug
,
jacaranda
