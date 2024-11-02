Sign up
Silhouette across the hall
Miguel and Mona moved apartments today and mum, dad and I went over to help move things into their new place. Taken from outside their front door, this is the first time I've played with underexposure.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Ana
@sepiaxconfetti
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
2nd November 2024 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
silhoutte
,
underexposure
