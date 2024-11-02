Previous
Silhouette across the hall by sepiaxconfetti
2 / 365

Silhouette across the hall

Miguel and Mona moved apartments today and mum, dad and I went over to help move things into their new place. Taken from outside their front door, this is the first time I've played with underexposure.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Ana

@sepiaxconfetti
