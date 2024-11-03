Previous
Shiny rocket by sepiaxconfetti
3 / 365

Shiny rocket

An overcast day which reached 34°C at one point but fortunately, cooled down come 3pm. I went to Bondi for the last weekend of Sculpture by the Sea. It was as crowded as I expected it to be. The big silver rocket was my favourite installation.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Ana

@sepiaxconfetti
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise