Cat in the backyard by sepiaxconfetti
9 / 365

Cat in the backyard

A quiet day in doing house chores and watching Cary Grant films. I was hanging the laundry when one of the neighbours' cats surprised me with its presence.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Ana

@sepiaxconfetti
2% complete

