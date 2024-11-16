Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
A celebration on the Quay
There was a celebration in front of the MCA this afternoon. I'm not sure if it was for a wedding or another occasion but it was pure joy to watch. The boisterous music, the drums, the merriment of the crowd put me in such good spirits. 💖🥁🪘
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
0
0
Ana
@sepiaxconfetti
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
16th November 2024 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
