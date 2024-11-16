Previous
A celebration on the Quay by sepiaxconfetti
A celebration on the Quay

There was a celebration in front of the MCA this afternoon. I'm not sure if it was for a wedding or another occasion but it was pure joy to watch. The boisterous music, the drums, the merriment of the crowd put me in such good spirits. 💖🥁🪘
Ana

@sepiaxconfetti
