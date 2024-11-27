Previous
Cockatoo by the stream by sepiaxconfetti
Cockatoo by the stream

It was 38° today and as I was walking, I spotted a cute cockatoo grabbing a drink of water at the stream.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Ana

@sepiaxconfetti
