Dinner and a show by sepiaxconfetti
Dinner and a show

Met Pauline at the Malaya for dinner, then we watched Hamilton at the Lyric Theatre. Great show! I really liked the actor who played Aaron Burr.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Ana

@sepiaxconfetti
