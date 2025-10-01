Sign up
31 / 365
Shoes Up There
Beautiful warm weather today. I took this on my lunch walk.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Ana
@sepiaxconfetti
32
photos
3
followers
4
following
8% complete
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
1st October 2025 2:33pm
Privacy
Public
