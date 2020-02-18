Previous
Next
Not impressed! by serendypyty
18 / 365

Not impressed!

I tried to groom my cat today. I don't normally need to brush him but he is moulting and ginger fur on black/dark clothes isn't a good look. He wasn't impressed and once he had hold of the brush there was no way he was giving it up!
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise