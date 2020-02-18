Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
18 / 365
Not impressed!
I tried to groom my cat today. I don't normally need to brush him but he is moulting and ginger fur on black/dark clothes isn't a good look. He wasn't impressed and once he had hold of the brush there was no way he was giving it up!
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
18
photos
6
followers
8
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
18th February 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
,
fun
,
ginger
,
brush
,
playful
,
groom
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close