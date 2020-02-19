Previous
Happy! by serendypyty
19 / 365

Happy!

Freshly laundered and soft folded towels make me feel so happy. They won't stay like that for long though!
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
5% complete

Photo Details

