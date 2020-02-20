Remember to look up....

The artwork and architecture inside Bluewater Shopping centre is amazing. But of course you don't see the best of it unless you remember to look up. The pattern inside this dome almost becomes 3D and appears to be the blades of a huge fan. The blue/green pattern around the edge depicts many faces and people. I'm not sure what the theme is here but they look mostly like couples. Inspired by one of my favourite quotes:



“Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious. And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.” Stephen Hawking