Will Power? by serendypyty
Will Power?

I visited my mum today and as much as I say I really don't want biscuits with my cuppa, I still get offered these. I have absolutely no will power. She knows me too well.....!
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
