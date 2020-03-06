Previous
Blue Sky by serendypyty
35 / 365

Blue Sky

It's a beautiful and sunny right now with fluffy clouds. We call this a Simpsons sky from the tv show. The more I look at it the more I'm seeing a fish in a tank too.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

