Violet Fairy

Violet Sunday - 08.03.20



It's a beautiful sunny day today so we decided to visit our favourite woods to find tree monsters (something we always did with the kids when they were young and still have to do ourselves now). We knew it would be a bit muddy but not "that" muddy so we abandoned the trip and came home. The fairy is the nearest thing to the make-believe monsters that I could find today for my diary entry and fortunately she is wearing a violet/mauve dress!