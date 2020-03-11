Previous
Yellow Hose by serendypyty
40 / 365

Yellow Hose

Yellow Wednesday - 11.03.20

The garden hose seemed an unlikely choice for today's yellow rainbow photo but having pottered around outside for a while tidying the patio, it seemed like the ideal diary entry.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
10% complete

Photo Details

