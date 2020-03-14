Previous
Indigo Baskets by serendypyty
43 / 365

Indigo Baskets

Indigo Saturday - 14.03.20

I had a quick trip into the town today and saw this stack of purple/Indigo baskets. Ideal for today's rainbow picture. We've cut our trip short and off back to Kent in a little while where apparently the sun is shining 😀
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh cool observation! Aren't they a great colour?
March 14th, 2020  
