Purple "Reigns"

Indigo Saturday - 21.03.20



This purple/Indigo cushion was given to me years ago by my children for mother's day when they still called me "mummy". I use it every day to prop up either a book or my tablet. It's a bit old and tatty now but still a favourite gift. Seeing as tomorrow is mother's day I thought it would be a great one for the diary and the challenge.