Previous
Next
Orange Heart by serendypyty
53 / 365

Orange Heart

Orange Tuesday - 24.03.20

My daughter made this stained glass heart for me some years ago. She's extremely creative and it hangs on the window on the stairs so I see it first thing in the morning and every time I go up and down.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise