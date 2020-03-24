Sign up
53 / 365
Orange Heart
Orange Tuesday - 24.03.20
My daughter made this stained glass heart for me some years ago. She's extremely creative and it hangs on the window on the stairs so I see it first thing in the morning and every time I go up and down.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
53
photos
7
followers
13
following
14% complete
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
24th March 2020 11:17am
Tags
heart
,
orange
,
stained glass
,
rainbow2020
