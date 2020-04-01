April Words - Hobbies

April 1st - Hobbies



I decided to give the April Words challenge a go. After doing the March rainbow, and already missing it, I need to have the extra inspiration as well as keeping to my diary as much as possible.



So the word for the 1st April is Hobbies. I have several of them but decided to take a photo of the daily cryptic crossword which I thoroughly enjoy. I have also already included one of the bonus words "Diamond" by using the pen which has a large gem on the end. It can definitely pass today for a fake diamond.