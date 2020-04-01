Previous
April Words - Hobbies by serendypyty
61 / 365

April Words - Hobbies

April 1st - Hobbies

I decided to give the April Words challenge a go. After doing the March rainbow, and already missing it, I need to have the extra inspiration as well as keeping to my diary as much as possible.

So the word for the 1st April is Hobbies. I have several of them but decided to take a photo of the daily cryptic crossword which I thoroughly enjoy. I have also already included one of the bonus words "Diamond" by using the pen which has a large gem on the end. It can definitely pass today for a fake diamond.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
