Hope
8 April Words - Hope
Today's word is Hope. It was quite difficult coming up with an idea of how to depict this. We have a "hope" dangly and I put it amongst the new wisteria buds as they are a sign of Spring, new life and hope.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Tags
spring
,
hope
,
wisteria
,
buds
,
april20words
Ruby Bucket
Like your creativity.
April 8th, 2020
