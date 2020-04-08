Previous
Hope by serendypyty
Hope

8 April Words - Hope

Today's word is Hope. It was quite difficult coming up with an idea of how to depict this. We have a "hope" dangly and I put it amongst the new wisteria buds as they are a sign of Spring, new life and hope.
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Photo Details

Ruby Bucket
Like your creativity.
April 8th, 2020  
