Sunshine and Clouds

15 April Words - Weather



I have used a photo today which I took a few weeks ago from the back garden. A day with heavy dark clouds but with lots of sunshine too. The result was lots of clouds with silver linings. It was about 11am and when I zoomed in to see what the "dot" was on the picture, I realised it was the moon. I couldn't see it at all just by squinting up at the sky!